Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,477.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. TheStreet downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

