Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $104.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBW stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

