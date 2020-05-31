BRP (TSE:DOO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.56.

BRP stock opened at C$47.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.84. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 2.6099997 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

