BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.56.

Shares of DOO opened at C$47.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.6099997 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

