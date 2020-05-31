BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$55.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$30.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.56.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO opened at C$47.68 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.6099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.