BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$30.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.56.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$47.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.84. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 2.6099997 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

