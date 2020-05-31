Brooktree Capital Management Sells 384 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

