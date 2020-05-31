Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

BDN stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

