BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 34,299 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,299 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.