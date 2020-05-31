Blair William & Co. IL Sells 904 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

CINF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.