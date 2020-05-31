Blair William & Co. IL Sells 633 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $163.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.74 and a 200 day moving average of $172.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

