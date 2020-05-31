Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,628 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

