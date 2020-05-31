Blair William & Co. IL Sells 296 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,824 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

