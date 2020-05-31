Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,759 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $41.83 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

