Blair William & Co. IL Sells 22,446 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

BSX stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

