Blair William & Co. IL Sells 172 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waters were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $199.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

