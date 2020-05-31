Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,145 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Medpace by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

