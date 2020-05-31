Blair William & Co. IL Sells 114,129 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Codexis worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Codexis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Codexis by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 683,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Codexis by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,777 shares in the company, valued at $755,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $211,850. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDXS stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

