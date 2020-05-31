Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,124 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Cfra lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.