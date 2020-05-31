Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 89 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $202.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.33. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.