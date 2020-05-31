Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,667 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 52.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 540,225 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

