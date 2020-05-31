Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,457,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 431,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,316,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 996.5% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Shares of UMH stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $527.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 21,786 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,820 shares of company stock worth $341,769 and have sold 18,085 shares worth $215,828. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.