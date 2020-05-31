Blair William & Co. IL Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.52 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

