Blair William & Co. IL Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstService were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

