Blair William & Co. IL Has $911,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000.

SHV opened at $110.79 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

