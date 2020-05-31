Blair William & Co. IL Has $851,000 Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 438,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 726,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director Randy Woelfel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao purchased 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $186,576.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,123.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041 in the last ninety days.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.