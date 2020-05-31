Blair William & Co. IL Has $842,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $103.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

