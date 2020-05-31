Blair William & Co. IL Has $830,000 Stock Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,016 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,999,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 841.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of PTLA opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.73% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

