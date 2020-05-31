Blair William & Co. IL Has $798,000 Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.39% of Old Second Bancorp worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OSBC opened at $7.70 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

In related news, CEO James Eccher acquired 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

