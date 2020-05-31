Blair William & Co. IL Has $765,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $307.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total value of $1,132,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.