Blair William & Co. IL Has $764,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

