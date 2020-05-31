Blair William & Co. IL Has $757,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,900,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of GPC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

