Blair William & Co. IL Has $742,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter.

IEV opened at $39.28 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

