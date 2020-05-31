Blair William & Co. IL Has $729,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.22. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

