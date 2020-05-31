Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Allergan were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGN opened at $193.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGN. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

