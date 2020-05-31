Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,852. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

