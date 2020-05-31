Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 619,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 167,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 393,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

