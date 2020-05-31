Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $77.42 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

