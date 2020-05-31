Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

