Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $3,426,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 34.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $345,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.