Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,279 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

