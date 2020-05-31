Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,283 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Steris were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Steris by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

