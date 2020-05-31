Blair William & Co. IL Buys 10,958 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 375.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,802,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 896,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 255,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $70.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87.

