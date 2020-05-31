Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

