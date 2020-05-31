Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

XRAY stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

