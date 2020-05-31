Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 51,150 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,562,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77. 1life Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

