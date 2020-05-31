Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 446 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

