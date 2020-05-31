Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 432 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $137.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97.

