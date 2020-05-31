Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,432 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after acquiring an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,964,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in SAP by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP opened at $128.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.