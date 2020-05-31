Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,945 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $29,014,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUH opened at $14.02 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

